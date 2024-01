The workers’ union of Toyota is seeking a bonus of 7.6 months worth of salary, an increase of almost a full month’s worth of wages, as it prepares for annual compensation negotiations with the Japanese carmaker.

The bargaining group, which has not yet put forth demands for average salary increases, said on Monday it would make a final decision on what it expects based on job categories and rankings at a council meeting on Feb. 9, before informing the company.