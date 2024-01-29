Tokyo’s newest tourist attraction will open its doors on Thursday just across the street from the Toyosu fish market.

Designed to emulate an Edo-period cityscape, the establishment known as Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai hosts restaurants — many of which incorporate fresh products from the Toyosu market — and an onsen area that uses hot spring water sourced from Yugawara and Hakone, popular hot spring towns in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The new establishment was set to open in 2018 — coinciding with the Tsukiji fish market's moved to Toyosu — and serve the same role as Tsukiji’s outer market. However, local opposition to the move and the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the opening for years.