Meta Platforms director and former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said she will step down from the board this year, exiting her last official role at the social media company she helped grow from a promising internet startup into a digital-advertising stalwart.

"With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for re-election this May,” Sandberg wrote Wednesday in a post on Meta’s flagship Facebook network. "Going forward, I will serve as an adviser to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams.”

Sandberg, 54, joined Facebook in 2008 as No. 2 to co-founder Mark Zuckerberg to oversee the fledgling company’s advertising, partnerships, business development and operations, following stints at Google, McKinsey & Co. and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. She left her job as COO of the company, by then rebranded as Meta, in 2022.