An executive at Fujitsu, the Japanese IT company embroiled in the United Kingdom’s Post Office scandal, said the company has a "moral responsibility” to contribute to redress for sub-postmasters who suffered as a result of its faulty software.

"I am personally appalled by the evidence we have seen,” Paul Patterson, Europe director at Fujitsu Services, told the House of Commons Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday. "I think there is a moral obligation for the company to contribute.”

Patterson’s concession suggests that it won’t just be the U.K. taxpayer who pays out compensation to hundreds of sub-postmasters who were wrongfully prosecuted for theft and false accounting by the government-owned Post Office between 1999 and 2015 after computer glitches led to shortfalls in their accounts.