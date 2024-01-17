The transport ministry began procedures Tuesday to revoke type certificates for three vehicle models made by Daihatsu, including the Gran Max, over fraudulent safety tests by the firm.

The ministry will make an official decision on whether to revoke the certificates after hearing from Daihatsu on Jan. 23. Type certificates are required to mass-produce vehicles.

A revocation of the type certificates would be the third by the ministry, which has previously taken such action against Hino and Toyota Industries. The revocation will effectively prevent Daihatsu from producing the three models, although the use of already sold vehicles will not be affected.