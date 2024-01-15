Panasonic plans to roll out the newest iteration of its electric vehicle battery cells with improved capacity as early as this calendar year, the firms chief technology officer for EV batteries has said.

Production of a revamped version of the company's 2170 cells will begin at its manufacturing plant in Nevada sometime during 2024 or 2025, Shoichiro Watanabe said in an interview.

The Osaka-based electronics-maker can deliver on its promise to quadruple production capacity by the 2030 fiscal year, according to Watanabe, and it doesn’t need to rely completely on building a new factory or heavy investments to do so. Panasonic has been working to boost the energy density of the 2170 cell, Watanabe said, adding that it could help reduce the overall cost of an electric vehicle.