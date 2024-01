The 225-issue Nikkei average reached a fresh 24-year peak on Friday as it headed for its best week since March 2022, driven both by receding bets on an early exit from the Bank of Japan's stimulus and sheer momentum as foreign investors returned.

The Nikkei entered the midday recess up 1.06% at 35,422.95, after shooting up as much as 2.25% shortly after the open to reach 35,839.65 for the first time since February 1990.

For the week, the index has rallied 6.13%.