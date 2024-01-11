A cabin blowout at 16,000 feet and the grounding of more than 170 Boeing jets have rekindled frustration among airlines over the planemaker's struggle to contain a series of safety and supply crises, industry officials and experts said.

Alaska Airlines, which operated Friday's domestic U.S. flight, and United Airlines together have 70% of the Max 9 planes in service and have canceled hundreds of flights.

And with provisional checks turning up loose bolts in some of the grounded planes, the return to service could be delayed, with implications for the earnings of both airlines.