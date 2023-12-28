Early starts to workdays and late finishes are routine in South Korea, a country notorious for its hard-driving corporate culture, but Erin Lim knew she wanted to do things differently at her business.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur pioneered office-free work to help working mums like her in 2017 — well before work-from-home flexibility became a side effect of the pandemic, including for many parents.

After the birth of her first son, Lim, who describes herself as an "overwhelmingly picky customer," could not find a baby carrier she liked. So, with her six-month-old son in tow, she headed to Seoul's main fabric market.