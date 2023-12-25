Local car dealers in the Chugoku region are taking measures to address a shortage of mechanics.

As the number of applicants keeps falling amid young people’s shift away from cars, the firms are focusing on improving the workplace environment, including installing air conditioners at all outlets and introducing consecutive holidays.

Since many people in the Chugoku region use their cars as a daily means of transportation, it is essential to secure a stable pool of mechanics to maintain the quality of people's lives.