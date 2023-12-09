The European Union reached a hard-fought deal on what is poised to become the most comprehensive regulation of artificial intelligence in the Western world.

Thierry Breton, the bloc’s internal market chief, said the deal strikes a balance between fostering innovation and protecting the rights of people and companies.

"We spent a lot of time on finding the right balance between making the most of AI potential to support law enforcement while protecting our citizens’ fundamental rights,” he said early Saturday in a statement. "We do not want any mass surveillance in Europe.”