Honda and a U.S. unit of the Japanese automaker on Friday reported to the transport ministry that they will recall a total of 1,138,250 vehicles for free repair due to defective fuel pumps.

The fuel pumps were made by auto parts maker Denso, informed sources said.

The recall affects 1,138,046 vehicles of 25 Honda models, including the N-Box, the Fit and the Step Wgn, and 204 NSX vehicles exported to Japan by the U.S. unit. They were made between June 2017 and September 2020.

Despite 422 cases of the defects being reported to Honda, there have been no accidents involving the problem.

According to the ministry, a defect in a resin part could prevent the fuel pumps from working and cause an engine failure while the vehicle is moving.

Since March 2020, defects in fuel pumps made by Denso have led to recalls by Toyota, Honda, Daihatsu, Suzuki, Mazda and Subaru. A total of some 3.83 million vehicles have been subject to the recalls, including the latest ones by Honda and the U.S. unit.

A Denso official apologized for a product made by the company leading to the recall. The company will take the issue seriously and respond promptly to the recall, the official said.