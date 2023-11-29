Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger told employees he faced a "myriad of challenges" upon returning to the company but he remained upbeat about its prospects.

"I won't say that it was easy," Iger said in remarks at a company-wide town hall Tuesday at the New Amsterdam Theater, according to people who attended the meeting. "But I've never second-guessed the decision to come back."

In remarks that mirrored those of Disney's recent earnings call, Iger said the company is poised to begin building its business again, after a year of restructuring in response to wrenching changes in the industry caused by streaming.