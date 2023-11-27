Innovation by Japan’s companies to advance clean energy technology can speed up the country’s efforts to curb emissions, according to former prime minister Yoshihide Suga.

Suga, who set Japan’s 2050 climate goal in 2020, said the world's third-largest economy can benefit from developments like bendable solar panels and offshore wind as they become mainstream, helping the nation overcome space limitations which currently restrict the deployment of conventional renewables.

"Japanese companies have excellent research and development, and they will help the country reach decarbonization targets, even if tweaks to its strategy are made along the way,” Suga said Friday during an interview in Tokyo.