With the opening of the Azabudai Hills complex in Tokyo on Friday, Mori Building’s decadeslong redevelopment efforts have hit a milestone as it drastically transforms the heart of the capital.

The latest entry in the Hills series represents a huge change for the area, with the new 81,000 square-meter complex — dominated by a 330-meter-tall building, Japan’s tallest — being a strong departure from its previous concentration of old houses and apartment buildings.

Centered on Tokyo’s Minato Ward with its high-profile businesses and affluent residents, the developer has introduced its Hills series of massive complexes — Ark Hills, Roppongi Hills, Toranomon Hills and now Azabudai Hills — with the aim of giving Tokyo an edge over, for instance, Paris, London and New York.