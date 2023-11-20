Kyle Vogt, the CEO of General Motors' robot-taxi unit Cruise, has resigned from the company a day after apologizing to staff as the company undergoes a safety review of its U.S. fleet.

Vogt, 38, offered little in the way of explanation, stating simply "I have resigned from my position" in an email to staff on Sunday. Vogt founded Cruise in 2013.

His decision follows weeks of turmoil at the unit, which had to pull all its vehicles from testing in the United States to conduct a safety review after an Oct. 2 accident that ended with one of Cruise's self-driving taxis dragging a pedestrian.