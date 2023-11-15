Japan’s economy shrank over the summer, pointing to the fragility of the country’s recovery in the face of uncertainties including currency weakness, prolonged inflation and a cloudy outlook overseas.

Gross domestic product contracted at an annualized pace of 2.1% in the third quarter, largely on the back of falling business spending and higher imports that dragged on the economy, the Cabinet Office reported Wednesday. The contraction was deeper than economists’ estimate of a 0.4% shrinkage.

Wednesday’s data suggest that Japan’s economic recovery remains patchy, lagging behind its global peers. The lackluster economy may give the Bank of Japan a reason to delay any policy shift away from its massive monetary easing stance.