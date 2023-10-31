From Adidas to Nike, apparel- and footwear-makers have been shifting their supply chains out of China, pushed by geopolitical tensions and pulled by lower manufacturing costs.

But amid mounting global economic uncertainties and weakening consumer demand, many are discovering that finding alternative production hubs comes with its own challenges. Some are even upping stumps and moving back to China.

"That mature ecosystem, established over decades in China, not only ensures competitive price points, but also delivers stable quality at mass production that’s hard to copy,” said Laura Magill, the global head of sustainability at footwear brand Bata Group. "I can’t think of another place that can do the quality, the quantity and the price as well as China.”