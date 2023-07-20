The foreign automakers that dominated Russia's car market left following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, leaving a slumping production and sales in their wake, with domestic producers and Chinese firms picking up the pieces.

Here is an overview of the fate of foreign carmakers' assets in Russia:

One of the first Western carmakers to exit, France's Renault in May 2022 sold its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz and its Moscow factory with annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles to the Russian state, each for one ruble, sources said at the time. The deal gave Renault a six-year buyback option on its Avtovaz stake.