Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes (right) could be on the move to Manchester United, according to numerous media reports. REUTERS | REUTERS

Soccer

Manchester United holds talks with Sporting Lisbon to sign Bruno Fernandes: reports

Reuters

LONDON – Manchester United has held talks with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon over the transfer of midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but the clubs have yet to agree on the fee, according to published reports on Tuesday.

United, which is fifth in the Premier League, is looking to strengthen its midfield for the remainder of the campaign with record-signing Paul Pogba recovering from ankle surgery and Scott McTominay nursing a knee injury.

The BBC reported Sporting valued the 25-year-old Fernandes at £60 million ($77.97 million), while Sky Sports said the deal could see United defender Marcos Rojo move the other way.

Fernandes scored two goals as Sporting beat Vitoria Setubal 3-1 on Saturday and head coach Silas was unsure if the Portugal international would be available to face Benfica on Friday.

“I can’t guarantee any of these things because I don’t know. Bruno is a huge player and all players like him have a lot of market,” Sky Sports quoted Silas as saying.

“I don’t like to think about it, but I’ll be thinking of alternatives in case Bruno leaves. I hope it doesn’t happen, but we have to start thinking that.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Former Real Betis manager Quique Setien is Barcelona's new boss, it was announced on Tuesday.
Quique Setien named Ernesto Valverde's successor at Barcelona
Barcelona made a rare coaching change midway through the season, replacing Ernesto Valverde with former Real Betis manager Quique Setien on Monday. The move came four days after the loss ...
Image Not Available
Cerezo signs defender Yuta Koike from Belgium's Sint-Truiden
Cerezo Osaka have acquired defender Yuta Koike on a full transfer from Belgium's Sint-Truiden, the J. League first-division side announced Saturday. The 23-year-old left-back joined Kash...
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (left) celebrates after scoring against Tottenham on Saturday in London. Liverpool won 1-0.
Liverpool sets record, extends lead in Premier League
By gaining redemption for one of the darkest days in its history, Southampton succeeded in pushing record-breaking Liverpool even closer to its first English league title in 30 years. A 2-1 win ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes (right) could be on the move to Manchester United, according to numerous media reports. REUTERS | REUTERS

, ,