Sumo

American-born Akebono blazed path to pinnacle of sumo

Contributing Writer

JOHN, GUNNING – Rowan, an anglicization of the Irish O Ruadhain, isn’t a name widely found in sport.

Indeed, apart from a South African cricketer active from the 1930s to 1950s, you’d be hard pressed to find any noteworthy athletes with the name.

A few journeymen soccer and baseball players and someone who started a single game for the Philadelphia Eagles back in the 1930s is about the extent of it.

By far the most successful Rowan of all time when it comes to sport didn’t even go by that name.

Chad Rowan, far better known as Akebono, in 1993 became the first ever non-Japanese rikishi to earn promotion to yokozuna, sumo’s highest rank. By the time he retired eight years later, Akenbono was sixth on the all-time title list with 11 championships to his name.

Akebono’s battles with Takanohana were the defining feature of sumo in the 1990s. Both men got their maiden title in the first half of 1992 and over the following six years they accounted for 29 of 42 Emperor’s Cups.

Akebono’s success came despite having a tall top-heavy frame that seemed unsuited for sumo.

Using his long reach, the 204-cm Hawaiian perfected a thrusting style that generated enormous force and he was able to send most opponents flying out of the ring before they came close to grabbing his mawashi.

A couple of years after his retirement, Akebono left sumo entirely. After struggling for a while in K-1 and MMA, he built a successful second career in professional wrestling.

Acute heart failure, which lead to Akebono being placed in a medically induced coma in 2017, brought a swift end to his active career as an athlete, and the former yokozuna is currently confined to a wheelchair as he continues on the slow path to recovery from his health problems.

Akebono’s in-ring sumo achievements would have put him among the best ever to do the sport under any circumstances, but the fact that he broke through sumo’s biggest barrier along the way make him a true legend.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Tamawashi (right) shoves Takayasu during their Day 1 bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Yokozuna duo experience mixed fortunes on Day 1
Hakuho started his pursuit for a record-extending 44th career championship on a winning note on Sunday, while fellow yokozuna Kakuryu suffered a shocking defeat on the opening day of the New Yea...
Yokozuna Kakuryu (right) thrashes komusubi Endo during their practice session on Monday in Tokyo. Practices between rikishi often get too aggressive.
Sumo practice blowups nothing new in sport ruled by traditions
The problem of violence reared its ugly head in sumo again recently, but this time it came with a twist. Instead of a hazing and bullying or a drunken brawl in a bar, the violence on thi...
Yokozuna Hakuho, who has 43 Emperor's Cups under his belt, looks for his first championship at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament since 2015.
New Year Basho provides intriguing mix of storylines
Every sumo tournament contains a myriad of storylines. One of the most fascinating aspects of the sport is the fact that the kachikoshi/makekoshi delineation of winning and losi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Akebono defeats Takanohana to win the 1997 Summer Basho in Tokyo. | KYODO

,