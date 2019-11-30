Former Sakuragaoka Gakuen High School standout Keisei Tominaga, seen launching a 3-point shot during the 2018 Winter Cup national championship in Tokyo, has verbally committed to continue his college career at the University of Nebrakaska in 2021. He's currently a freshman for Ranger (Texas) College, a two-year school. | KAZ NAGATSUKA

Basketball

Ranger College freshman sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga commits to Nebraska

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga, who is having a stellar freshman season for Ranger (Texas) College, has verbally committed to transfer to the University of Nebraska to play for former NBA head coach Fred Hoiberg in 2021, according to ESPN.

NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony reported the development on Twitter on Thursday.

The 183-cm Tominaga, who graduated from Sakuragaoka Gakuen High School in Aichi Prefecture, is averaging 18.1 points per game and shooting 51.5 percent from 3-point range (34-for-66) for the National Junior College Athletic Association’s No. 1-ranked Division I team. Ranger College is 11-0 as of Wednesday. Tominaga had 17 points in the team’s latest victory, including four 3-pointers, against Murray State College.

Against Panola (Texas) College on Monday in an 81-65 victory, Tominaga, an Aichi Prefecture native, poured in 29 points, knocking down eight 3s.

After the game, Panola coach Aaron Smith said he was impressed with Tominaga’s performance.

“We didn’t do a good job executing our game plan, so 30 (Tominaga) got too many good looks,” Smith was quoted as saying by The Panola Watchman. “It was a shame we got so far behind there in the first (half).”

In one key stretch in the opening half, Tominaga sank three straight 3s to stretch the Ranger College lead to 29-12.

