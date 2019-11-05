Video replay of the fantastic fans of the 2019 Rugby World Cup

The 2019 Rugby World Cup took Japan by storm for six weeks as millions of fans packed 12 host venues across the country for 48 thrilling games contested by 20 participating nations. The tournament was praised by World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont as “one of greatest, if not the greatest of all time,” marking a watershed moment for rugby union in its first Asia-hosted World Cup.

The Japan Times followed the action from Day 1 to Day 43, interviewing participants across the country and documenting how fans experienced this historic sporting event. Here’s one more look back at the good times.