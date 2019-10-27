South Africa outlasts Wales in semifinal thriller to reach Rugby World Cup final

Handre Pollard slotted a penalty with four minutes remaining to send South Africa into the Rugby World Cup final after a nail-biting 19-16 win over Wales on Sunday.

Pollard and Wales’ Dan Biggar exchanged penalty after penalty in an agonizingly tight first half at International Stadium Yokohama, before South Africa looked to have gained a decisive advantage when Damian de Allende crashed over for a try in the 57th minute.

Wales hit straight back as Josh Adams touched down in the corner for his tournament-leading sixth try of the World Cup, sending the game into the final 10 minutes poised on a knife-edge with the score tied.

But Pollard broke the deadlock with another penalty in the 76th minute, sending the Springboks into their first World Cup final since 2007, where they will play England, the team they defeated on that occasion.

Pollard opened the scoring for South Africa with a penalty in front of the posts in the 14th minute, before Biggar returned fire for Wales with one from a much more difficult position four minutes later.

Pollard kicked South Africa back in front within minutes, then slotted another penalty in the 35th minute to widen the gap to six points.

Wales suffered a setback when winger George North pulled up with a hamstring injury while chasing a Biggar kick to the corner just before halftime, and had to be replaced by Owen Watkin. Biggar landed another penalty as Watkin was preparing to come on, however, and Wales went into the break only three points behind.

Biggar’s boot drew Wales level five minutes after the restart, but South Africa prized the game open with the first try of the evening. The Springboks worked the ball out left after Wales had repelled wave after wave of attack, but De Allende found a gap as he crashed through several tackles to touch down.

Pollard landed the conversion to ease South Africa further in front, but Wales hit straight back, camping out on the Springboks’ line before releasing Adams to dive over in the corner. Leigh Halfpenny slotted a huge conversion from the touchline to tie the game up again.

Rhys Patchell missed a drop goal attempt as both teams looked for whatever would give them the slenderest advantage with the match inside the final 10 minutes, and Pollard found it, dispatching his penalty to send South Africa into the final.