England ends All Blacks' reign

England ended New Zealand’s reign as Rugby World Cup champion in the semifinals on Saturday, beating the All Blacks 19-7 to reach the final for the first time since 2007.

New Zealand was looking to win the tournament for an unprecedented third straight time this year in Japan, but an early Manu Tuilagi try put England in the driver’s seat at International Stadium Yokohama.

George Ford kicked two penalties to extend England’s lead further, before Ardie Savea hauled New Zealand back into contention with a try in the 57th minute.

But Ford landed another two penalties to restore England’s cushion with time running out for the All Blacks, and the defending champions could not find an answer as England moved into a final matchup with either South Africa or Wales.

England made a ferocious start and scored the opening try in only the second minute. Courtney Lawes and Ford both drove England closer to the New Zealand line, and Tuilagi finished it off before Owen Farrell added the conversion.

England almost scored another just minutes later when Tuilagi intercepted and fed the ball to Jonny May, only for the winger to throw a forward pass to Farrell at the critical moment.

Referee Nigel Owens then denied England a second try in the 25th minute when he ruled that Tom Curry had crossed in front of the runner before San Underhill sprinted between the posts to touch down.

Ford then landed a long penalty right before halftime, and England went into the break with a 10-point lead.

Elliot Daly missed an ambitious penalty attempt to open the second half, before Owens denied England another try after a video replay. Ben Youngs had streaked over the line after selling the New Zealand defense a dummy, but Owens ruled that there had been a knock-on in the buildup.

Ford kicked a penalty to extend England’s lead further, but the All Blacks roared back into the match when Savea scored in the 57th minute. England took a lineout just meters from its own line, and Savea charged through at the back to take the ball unopposed. Richie Mo’unga landed the conversion.

Ford kicked another penalty to edge England further in front, and the 26-year-old nailed another to give his side a 12-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Ford missed another penalty in the 78th minute to hand New Zealand one last, desperate lifeline, but England held firm to send its traveling fans wild at the sound of the final gong.