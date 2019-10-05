Unbeaten Brave Blossoms waltz past Samoa, move closer to first trip to RWC quarterfinals

Japan made it three wins out of three at the Rugby World Cup and moved a step closer to the quarterfinals with a 38-19 victory over Samoa on Saturday night.

The Brave Blossoms went into the match at City of Toyota Stadium with impressive wins over Russia and Ireland at the tournament already under their belts, and Samoan-born Timothy Lafaele set them on their way to another with an irrepressible first-half try.

Kazuki Himeno added another in the 54th minute to put Japan firmly in control of the match, but a try by Samoa’s Henry Taefu kept the result in the balance until Kenki Fukuoka made the game safe with a score in the 76th minute.

Kotaro Matsushima then secured what could be a crucial bonus point with the Brave Blossoms’ fourth try of the game, sending them into their final pool game against Scotland in Yokohama on Oct. 13 in prime position to reach the quarterfinals for the first time ever.

After facing the Samoan version of the haka — the Siva Tau — Japan took an early lead through two Yu Tamura penalties within the first eight minutes.

Samoa hit straight back with two penalties from the boot of Taefu to level the score in the 16th minute, before another Tamura penalty eight minutes later eased Japan back in front.

A yellow card for Samoa’s TJ Ioane for a late tackle then gave Japan a temporary one-man advantage, and the Brave Blossoms quickly made it count. Michael Leitch stole the ball to set the home team off on the attack, and after a period of sustained pressure, Lafaele broke through to touch down for a try which Tamura converted.

Taefu reduced the deficit with another penalty to send Japan into halftime with a seven-point lead, and another Taefu penalty five minutes after the restart brought Samoa to within touching distance.

Tamura kicked a penalty of his own to give Japan a little breathing space, before the Brave Blossoms really took control with their second try in the 54th minute. Japan won the ball at a lineout and drove Samoa back over its own line, and Himeno finished off the move before Tamura added the conversion.

Samoa refused to accept defeat, however, and Taefu set up a nervy finale when he crossed the line for a try in the 73rd minute and kicked the conversion himself to cut Japan’s lead to seven points.

But Fukuoka made the game safe with Japan’s third try of the game in the 76th minute, stretching the Samoan defense to go over in the corner.

Matsushima then secured the bonus point, touching down in the corner with the last play of the match.