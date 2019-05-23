Kohei performs his duties at the 2018 Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | JOHN GUNNING

Sumo

Sumo 101: Yobidashi (ring announcers)

by John Gunning

Contributing Writer

The busiest men in sumo are the yobidashi (ring announcers).

Named after their most conspicuous duty, yobidashi do far more than just call rikishi up to fight.

In fact, pretty much every behind-the- scenes task in Japan’s national sport is taken care of by sumo’s unsung heroes.

Even the ring itself is built by yobidashi, in a physical and time-consuming process, over the course of several days in the run-up to each tournament.

In the stables, yobidashi run errands, record training bouts, assist the stablemaster, and perform a myriad of duties.

During tournaments, they ensure the smooth running of each day’s schedule, often telling younger rikishi where they need to be and what they need to do.

The yobidashi set up the ring early in the morning and keep it in good condition throughout the day. They sweep and water the surface, make sure there is enough salt, power water and power paper, give wrestlers a towel before their bouts and carry advertising banners around the ring each day.

Their attire consists of a kimono and traditional workmen’s clothing, often with sponsor’s names on the back.

When calling out rikishi names yobidashi hold a plain white folding fan out in front of their face. That is done to prevent spittle falling on the sacred surface of the ring.

Most yobidashi begin their sumo life at age 15 and, like everyone else in the Japan Sumo Association, retire at 65. Promotion for yobidashi is based on seniority, which ensures a gradual move up the ranks over the course of a career.

The drumming that announces the start and end of each day’s action is performed by yobidashi at the top of a tower located near the entrance to Ryogoku Kokugikan.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

No. 10 maegashira Onosho defeats No. 14 Enho on Thursday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.
Kakuryu back in tie for first place
Yokozuna Kakuryu recovered from his second upset of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament to reclaim a share of the lead with rank-and-filer Asanoyama, who suffered his second loss of the meet on Thu...
Russian rikishi Orora, weighing in at 294 kg prior to his 2018 retirement, was the heaviest wrestler in professional sumo history.
Sumo 101: Large rikishi
The first thing that comes to mind when people think of sumo is the size of the participants. While the height of most wrestlers doesn't generally exceed that of athletes in many other s...
Sekiwake Tochinoshin reacts after losing his bout against No. 4 maegashira Abi on Day 11 of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Wednesday.
Asanoyama takes lead as rivals slip
Yokozuna Kakuryu and sekiwake Tochinoshin both suffered upsets on Wednesday at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, with each falling one win behind rank-and-file wrestler Asanoyama on a bad day al...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kohei performs his duties at the 2018 Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | JOHN GUNNING

, ,