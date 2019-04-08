Fighters' experiments with openers not going well early

The ironic thing about the Seibu Lions blowing up the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters’ “opener” strategy — in such a magnificent explosion of hits and runs on Saturday it might close the book on the opener — is that Fighters starter Takayuki Kato, the “opener,” actually did his job well.

The left-hander got things going for Nippon Ham by holding the mighty Seibu lineup scoreless for two innings. Then, to the surprise of some, he was pulled from the game after 31 pitches. He then watched from the safety of the dugout as Seibu put up 16 runs against the players who followed him to the mound.

The sudden pitching change didn’t flummox the Lions in the least. If anything, they seemed bemused by the whole thing.

“I thought Kato was going to keep us down and then he was taken out,” said Seibu manager Hatsuhiko Tsuji, who then let out a chuckle following the 16-3 win at Tokyo Dome.

There were fewer laughs in the other clubhouse.

“I was bad, that’s on me,” Fighters skipper Hideki Kuriyama said.

The opener, a pitcher used in the first inning or two of a game, who in theory would face the opposing team’s best hitters once, was the talk of the MLB season last year. It’s not a new concept, but it really became in vogue after the Tampa Bay Rays started to utilize it. Soon, other teams followed suit, to the point the Oakland A’s did it during an AL wildcard game.

It’s supposed to have the benefit of taking pitchers, usually hard-throwing relievers, already used to getting a few outs in pressure situations at the end of games and using them to hold down opposing teams early. It may also reduce the number of times a starter faces a lineup three times in one game and, in theory, could mess with the rhythm of the other team.

Kuriyama, who already showed himself as willing to try new things when he facilitated Shohei Ohtani’s two-way journey, has brought it to Japan this season. He’s done it three times so far, with the Fighters allowing double-digit runs on the last two occasions.

The problem on April 4 was that his opener Yuki Saito ran into trouble and allowed three runs in 1⅔ innings. The next two pitchers to enter the game allowed three — two earned — and five runs, respectively, in an 11-2 loss.

While we probably haven’t seen the last of the strategy, as three games is hardly a good sample size, maybe the Fighters should head back to the drawing board.

In lieu of using relievers to open games as MLB teams do, the Fighters have used starters who might not go too deep into games, like Kato and Saito, for short stints. So instead of facing a pitcher used to airing it out for one or two innings, you get one guy throwing in the 140s who’ll eventually give the ball to another.

How much more challenging is that than just leaving Saito or Kato on the mound twice through the order and then going to the pen? The MLB style can at least present a change of pace, but the Fighters’ version so far is the same old thing in different wrapping paper.

If the Fighters are going to go with an opener or short-starter, they should go all in instead of trying to play it safe. With games capped at 12 innings, there’s plenty of opportunity to map out a strategy. Plus, Nippon Ham reliever Johnny Barbato, who was the second pitcher on April 2, has got good stuff, and could be a good candidate to experiment with in the role instead of a pitcher used to starting and staying in.

If Nippon Ham keeps at it, the other challenge will be getting pitchers used to starting games adjusted to coming in with the contest already underway. It’s a different situation, and some starters might be uncomfortable doing it, which could lead to adverse outcomes.

As Rays manager Kevin Cash said last season, the players have to buy in for strategy to be successful.

Maybe by midseason, Nippon Ham will have figured it out. If not, the short starter might be a short-lived phenomenon in NPB circles.