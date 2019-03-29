Brandon Laird powers Marines past Eagles as rookie teammate Kyoto Fujiwara makes Opening Night start

The Chiba Lotte Marines and their fans were already well aware of Brandon Laird and his sushi-making ways.

They’re just happy he’s on their side now.

Laird put jolt into the stadium with a towering three-run home run in the sixth that turned a two-run deficit into a one-run lead that the Marines held on to rest of the way in their 5-4 victory over the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in the season opener on a chilly Friday night in front of a crowd of 30,308 at Zozo Marine Stadium.

Laird was making his debut with Lotte after spending the previous four seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, for whom he hit 131 homers, including a PL-best 39 in 2016.

The Marines brought up the rear in NPB with 78 home runs last year and were the only club that failed to hit 80. They hit three on Opening Night, with Shohei Kato and Shogo Nakamura going yard in the first and fourth innings, respectively.

Lotte didn’t even need its new “Home Run Lagoon,” the seating section that was created by moving the outfield walls in about 4 meters. All three Marines homers would’ve gone out last year as well.

The only player to benefit from the new area on Friday was Rakuten’s Zelous Wheeler, who hit a two-run shot in the second. The Eagles got their other two runs on a tiebreaking single by Jabari Blash, making his NPB debut, in the sixth.

Marines outfielder Kyota Fujiwara became the first rookie position player out of high school to start a season opener for Lotte since 1965. He also hit leadoff, which made him, according to Sports Nippon, only the second high school rookie to hit in the No. 1 spot in a season opener.

Fujiwara received the loudest cheers of the night each time he came up to bat and gave the crowd what it wanted with an infield single in the seventh for his first NPB hit.

Fighters 7, Buffaloes 3 (10)

Lions at Hawks — late

Osera baffles Maru, Giants

KYODO

– Daichi Osera struck out former teammate and two-time MVP Yoshihiro Maru four times on Friday as the Hiroshima Carp blanked the Yomiuri 5-0 in the teams’ Central League season opener.

The Carp, aiming for a fourth straight Central League championship, lost Maru over the offseason to free agency. But the Giants’ new center fielder accounted for only four of his team’s 11 strikeouts against the Hiroshima right-hander.

With excellent location and movement on all his pitches, Osera allowed seven singles and a walk over eight scoreless innings.

“I wanted to do my best so we could start the season in good fashion,” said Osera, who was making his first Opening Day start. “I just focused on one batter at a time.”

Yomiuri ace Tomoyuki Sugano surrendered a third-inning solo homer to Tomohiro Abe. The right-hander, who won the Sawamura Award the past two seasons, allowed one run on four hits and three walks. He struck out three.

The Carp broke the game open in the eighth, scoring four times against the Giants bullpen.

Hiroshima closer Shota Nakazaki loaded the bases with two outs before preserving the shutout.

BayStars 8, Dragons 1

Tigers 2, Swallows 1 (11)