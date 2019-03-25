Alvark forward Jawad Williams posts up in the first half of Saturday's game against the Diamond Dolphins in Tachikawa. Williams, who averaged 10.4 points in 26 games, sustained a season-ending injury during the game. | B. LEAGUE

Basketball / B. League

Alvark rally around injured forward Jawad Williams

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Veteran forward Jawad Williams filled a vital role for the Alvark Tokyo during the club’s 2017-18 B. League championship season.

He had a knack for making clutch shots, grabbing key rebounds, playing lockdown defense and providing valuable leadership on and off the court.

Williams’ season came to an abrupt halt early in the second quarter of Saturday’s home against the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins when he sustained an Achilles tendon rupture in his right leg at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Teammates helped Williams limp off the court.

In an emotional reaction, the Alvark went on to win the game, 82-70. They then completed a series sweep on Sunday with a 100-74 rout of Nagoya, a victory that clinched a playoff spot for Tokyo (36-13).

Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, coach Luka Pavicevic reflected on the way the Alvark regrouped in the heat of the moment.

“During the game, when Williams left the court with (an) injury, he united with the whole team, and most importantly we told (the players) to play for Jawad,” Pavicevic said. “I think that all the players responded to it.”

Already, there are signs the fans and the team are united to offer support to Williams throughout his rehabilitation process.

On Twitter the hashtag #with31 appeared over the weekend with numerous messages in support of Williams, who wears No. 31 for the Alvark.

Tokyo star guard Daiki Tanaka tweeted this on Sunday: “I pray for you and wish you a speedy recovery. Come back stronger!! We will get a championship for u big bro bro bro.”

Williams averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26 games (two starts). The 36-year-old former University of North Carolina and Cleveland Cavaliers player worked quite effectively in Pavicevic’s frontcourt rotation, mostly splitting time with regular starter Joji Takeuchi and fellow veteran Milko Bjelica at power forward this season.

Typically, Achilles tendon injuries sideline a pro athlete for six months or more.

For instance, Los Angels Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, then 35, tore his Achilles tendon on April 12, 2013. He had surgery the next day. He returned to practice for the fist time in mid-November 2013, then made his season debut on Dec. 8.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Duke's Zion Williamson goes to the basket while being defended by UCF's Chad Brown (right) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina.
Zion Williamson, Duke advance to Sweet 16 after scare from UCF
Zion Williamson took on 7-foot-6 (229-cm) Tacko Fall at the end and won. So did top-seeded Duke — barely — when two last-ditch shots by UCF rolled off the rim. Williamson had...
Shibuya's Robert Sacre drives to the basket in the third quarter against Kyoto on Sunday at Hannaryz Arena. The Sunrockers triumphed 105-103 in overtime.
Former Gonzaga center Robert Sacre replicates Bulldogs' success for Sunrockers
The Gonzaga University men’s basketball team is generating plenty of headlines during the ongoing NCAA Tournament on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. And rightfully so. Coach Mark Few's team, a ...
Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura takes a shot against Baylor during their game on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 despite Rui Hachimura's struggles
It was meant to be Gonzaga's first big test of the NCAA tournament, but Baylor proved unable to run with the West Region's No. 1 seed as the Bulldogs progressed to the Sweet 16 on Saturday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Alvark forward Jawad Williams posts up in the first half of Saturday's game against the Diamond Dolphins in Tachikawa. Williams, who averaged 10.4 points in 26 games, sustained a season-ending injury during the game. | B. LEAGUE

,