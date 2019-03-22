Russia's Alina Zagitova competes in the free skate at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday night at Saitama Super Arena. Zagitova captured the women's title with 237.50 points. | REUTERS

Alina Zagitova captures world title; Japan's skaters finish without a medal

by Jack Gallagher

Staff Writer

SAITAMA - Olympic champion Alina Zagitova won her first senior world title in impressive fashion on Friday night. The 16-year-old topped the field at the world championships by more than 12 points with a total score of 237.50 points.

Kazakhstan’s Elizabet Tursnybaeva took the silver with 224.76, while two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva settled for the bronze at 223.80.

It was a disappointing night for Japan, as it finished off the medal stand after taking the silver (Wakaba Higuchi) and bronze (Satoko Miyahara) at last year’s worlds in Milan, Italy.

Rika Kihira, the favorite for the world crown entering the competition, fell on her second triple axel and ended up fourth with 223.49.

Kaori Sakamoto came in fifth at 222.83, with Miyahara sixth on 215.95.

Zagitova skated to “Carmen Suite” and illustrated why she triumphed at the Pyeongchang Games. The Moscow native put on a gallant show, hitting six triples and earned level fours for her spins and step sequence.

After finishing fifth at last year’s world in Italy, the victory here was sweet redemption for the teen.

“I appreciate my coaches, the people supporting me and the audience,” Zagitova stated after her victory. “I knew the Japanese audiences were great before I arrived here, so they helped me to land all my jumps.”

Tursynbaeva performed to “Otono Porteno” and wowed the crowd with a titanic quadruple salchow on her very first jump. She added six triples to go along with level fours on her spins and step sequence.

Medvedeva, the silver medalist in Pyeongchang, turned back the clock to the time before her injury in late 2017 and put on a fine show. She landed seven clean triples and received level fours for her spins and step sequence. The lone miscue came on her final double axel, which she under-rotated. She pumped her fist when she finished as if to indicate she was back at her best.

Kihira, who won the Grand Prix Final this season, competed to “A Beautiful Storm” and had a promising start, landing a huge triple axel/triple toe loop combo. However, she fell on her second triple axel, which definitely cost her a shot at the title.

The 16-year-old landed seven triple jumps and received level fours for her spins and step sequence.

Sakamoto skated to “The Piano” and looked in good position to have a shot at the title. She was in position for a medal until she singled her triple flip late in the program. Sakamoto landed six clean triples and posted level fours for her spins and step sequence, but the one miss was unfortunate.

“My condition before the free skate was the same as at the Four Continents,” Sakamoto remarked. “I could not get rid of the tiredness before the free skate, so my body could not move at all.”

The Kobe native praised her choreographer Benoit Richaud despite her result.

“I received a lot of advice from Benoit, so the connection and the spin could get better,” Sakamoto said.

Miyahara skated to “Invierno Porteno” and put in one of her typically consistent performances. She was sublime throughout with the only blemish coming on the back end of her three-combo jump (triple flip/double toe loop/double loop).

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada, who won the world title last year, did not compete this season.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron lead the ice dance following the rhythm dance with 88.42. Russia’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are in second (83.94), with their compatriots Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin in third (83.10).

The free dance is set for Saturday afternoon.

Runner-up Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan (left), gold medalist Alina Zagitova of Russia and third-place finisher Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia pose for photographers on the awards podium after the completion of the women's free skate on Friday. Evgenia Medvedeva performs in the women's free skate on Friday. Medvedeva placed third with 223.80 points. Rika Kihira placed fourth in the women's competition at the world championships with 223.49 points, narrowly missing out on third place. Kaori Sakamoto skates at the world championships on Friday. Sakamoto finished fifth in the women's competition with 222.83 points.

