(From left) FIBA Central Board member Scott Derwin, Japan Basketball Association president Yuko Mitsuya and FIBA Central Board member Ingo Weiss pose for photographers at a Tokyo hotel on Thursday. | KAZ NAGATSUKA

Basketball

JBA establishes committee to cope with verbal, physical abuse on teams throughout nation

by Kaz Nagatsuka

Staff Writer

Oppressive actions such as corporal punishment and verbal abuse of athletes by coaches and those who have positions of authority have clearly been a major issue in Japanese sports in recent years.

The Japan Basketball Association has recently formed an “integrity committee” to bring healthy athletic environment to the sport.

There have already been disciplinary and arbitration committees, which oversee on-court and off-court matters, respectively, at the JBA. The integrity committee is designed to set guidelines, using lecutures and other activities for teams and coaches in order to prevent the occurrence of abuse problems in advance.

With the installment of the integrity committee, coaches will be issue a technical foul if they use abusive language to their players or deliver physical punishment during games. All teams, from elementary school to top league clubs, will be subject to this new guideline. The regulation will be put into effect nationally starting next month.

The committee’s guidelines were explained at Thursday’s temporary JBA council meeting at a Tokyo hotel.

In 2012, a captain of the Sakuranomiya High School boy’s basketball team killed himself after he was physically abused by the team’s coach. The news sent shock waves throughout the nation.

According to the JBA, there have been more number of oppressive abuse cases in high school basketball than any other sports in Japan since 2014.

“We are going to send messages on what (coaches) cannot do,” said Takao Udagawa, the head of the integrity committee. “And then we would like to eventually bring ‘clean basketball.’ “

FIBA Central Board member Ingo Weiss and other FIBA officials also attended the council meeting.

Meanwhile, the JBA is already mapping out its plans for the men’s national team before the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China, where Japan will make its first appearance in the event in 13 years.

JBA technical director Tomoya Higashino said that the Akatsuki Five hope to play as many as eight warm-up games, including ones at the test event for the 2020 Summer Games. He added that Japan, which is now ranked 48th in the world, plans to face higher-ranked nations in the run-up to the World Cup.

Higashino also said that the JBA would dispatch a “B” national team, which mostly consists of younger prospects to the William Jones Cup in Taiwan for a developmental purpose. He mentioned the names of University of North Carolina Wilmington stellar point guard Kai Toews and University of Portland big man Hugh Hogland as candidates for the squad.

The top national team for the World Cup is expected to have United States-based stars, including Yuta Watanabe and Rui Hachimura, on it. Higashino said that the training camp would kick off in early or mid-July.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Houston's James Harden shoots a second-half jumper in Wednesday's game against host Memphis.
James Harden's 57 points not enough for Rockets in last-second defeat to Grizzlies
James Harden did everything he could to bring the Houston Rockets back from a big deficit in the fourth quarter. He got them to overtime, but his 57 points weren't enough. All because of ...
Chiba forward Michael Parker, who has helped the East Division clinch a playoff spot for the third straight season, is one of the league's top all-around players.
Chiba's Michael Parker continues to improve potent offensive game in latter stages of stellar career
Michael Parker's on-court excellence is a key reason the Chiba Jets Funabashi own the B. League's best record (40-7). When a player dominates and the paint, swatting shots, grabbing rebounds, in...
The Nets' D'Angelo Russell takes a fourth-quarter shot against the Kings on Tuesday in Sacramento, California. Russell scored a career-high 44 points in Brooklyn's comeback victory.
Nets' D'Angelo Russell scores 27 fourth-quarter points in wild comeback win over Kings
Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson tried just about everything to kick the Nets into gear. There were quick timeouts, angry, animated discussions with his players and even switching from man to zone def...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

(From left) FIBA Central Board member Scott Derwin, Japan Basketball Association president Yuko Mitsuya and FIBA Central Board member Ingo Weiss pose for photographers at a Tokyo hotel on Thursday. | KAZ NAGATSUKA

, , , ,