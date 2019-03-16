Spotlight on Ichiro for openers

Ichiro Suzuki still isn’t used to dealing with the jet lag that comes with flying from the United States to Japan.

Even so, being back in his home country has given the Seattle Mariners’ 45-year-old outfielder a jolt of energy compared to earlier in spring training.

“I love to play in Japan,” Ichiro said during a news conference on Saturday afternoon at Tokyo Dome Hotel. “So my feelings (from earlier in the spring) have changed completely.”

Ichiro will be squarely in the spotlight for the next few days, as the Mariners and Oakland Athletics open the 2019 season with a two-game series at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday and Thursday.

Both teams arrived in Japan on Friday and got a look at the Big Egg before going out to experience a little of Tokyo.

“I don’t want my teammates to feel like tourists,” Ichiro said. “I want everybody to do their best.”

On Saturday afternoon, the players and coaches took to the field for practice ahead of their exhibitions against Yomiuri Giants and Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

“Obviously very excited to be here in Tokyo to get the major league season going,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s been a little bit shorter spring training for us, but our team is ready to get after it. Looking forward to the two exhibition games and then certainly the games against Oakland.”

Ichiro fielded most of the questions during a packed news conference, at one point urging reporters to “ask the manager some questions.”

Speculation is rampant this will be Ichiro’s final season. He began 2018 with the team but was moved into a front office role in May. He signed a minor league deal with the Mariners during the offseason and is currently preparing for his 19th MLB season.

“It wasn’t easy to go from a minor league contract to making it here,” Ichiro said. “So I’m grateful for this chance.”

The star was asked if he knew when it would be time to hang up his cleats.

“When will I know that sort of thing? I don’t know,” he said.

Servais wouldn’t commit to anything for Ichiro beyond the two opening games.

“Looking ahead at 2019 and where we’re at, we’re really taking it a day at a time,” Servais said. “Looking at the two-game series against Oakland, Ichiro will be on our 25-man roster. He’ll be available in those games and we’ll see how it goes. But it really is a day-at-a-time situation right now.

“He has had an unbelievable career. I am so fortunate to be given an opportunity to manage him at this point in my career and learn from him and his insights into baseball. Right now, we’re looking forward to the first two games against Oakland, and we’ll take it from there.”

While Ichiro’s career is winding down, Yusei Kikuchi is just getting started. The 27-year-old left-hander pitched for the Seibu Lions from 2011-2018 before joining the Mariners via the posting system in the offseason.

Kikuchi is slated to start the second game against Oakland. He’ll be making history from the start, becoming the first Japanese major leaguer to begin his MLB career in Japan.

“I never imagined I’d make my debut in Japan,” Kikuchi said. “I hope I can contribute and perform well, because you can’t get this chance again. As a team, I think we’re in good shape for the opening series and can play well. I also want to get my career started off in good shape.”

Oakland, meanwhile, will hope to begin building upon the foundation set last year, when the team was one of the AL wildcards.

“The way it finished up last year, these guys were ready to get the season started right away,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Anytime you have a younger group that gets a taste of the postseason the year before, everybody is eager to get to camp and get going again.”