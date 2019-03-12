UNC Wilmington point guard Kai Toews averaged 8.8 points and 7.8 assists as a freshman this season. | UNCW ATHLETICS

UNCW freshman Kai Toews breaks conference's single-season assist record

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

University of North Carolina Wilmington freshman point guard Kai Toews broke the Colonial Athletic Association record for assists in a season in the team’s final game of the season on Sunday.

Toews dished out four assists in the Seahawks’ 80-59 loss to Northeastern in the CAA Championship quarterfinals in Charleston, South Carolina. UNCW finished with a 10-23 overall record.

The 188-cm Tokyo native registered 253 assists this season, topping the record of 251 shared by George Mason’s Curtis McCants (1994-95) and Navy’s Doug Wojcik (1985-86).

Toews was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team last week and is No. 2 among NCAA Division I players in assists per game.

“I’m happy for Kai on his selection to the All-Rookie Team,” UNCW coach C.B. McGrath said. “I believe he should have been Rookie of the Year in the CAA. He led our team as the point guard and did a great job adjusting with every game plan. He led the entire league in assists as a freshman and also began scoring more for us in league play. We know his best years are ahead and we’re excited about his future.”

Toews dished out 10 or more assists in 11 games, including a season-high 14 on Dec. 29 against College of Charleston.

“He’s done a great job of getting our guys shots,” McGrath told the Wilmington Star News last week.

