Sunrockers cruise past Albirex

Frontcourt mates Robert Sacre and Ryan Kelly combined for 52 points as the Sunrockers Shibuya outplayed the visiting Niigata Albirex BB in Friday’s B. League series opener.

In the Sunrockers’ 92-77 victory, Sacre put 27 points on the board, making 10 of 17 shots from the floor. He also pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.

Kelly added 25 points, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Offensive conductor Leo Vendrame poured in 14 points, dished out six assists and made two steals for Shibuya (19-24), while Kaito Morizane, a 21-year-old shooting guard, pumped in 13 points, knocking down four 3s.

Niigata (31-12) trailed 47-42 deficit at halftime.

Davante Gardner paced the Albirex with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Lamont Hamilton and Kei Igarashi scored 21 and 13 points, respectively.

Shibuya shot 51.5 percent for the night; Niigata was held to 42.5 percent.

The hosts outrebounded the Albirex 39-29 at Aoyama Gakuin University Memorial Hall.

The Sunrockers finished with six blocks, including two by Kenta Hirose. Niigata had one.

Second-division update

Five Arrows 102, Bee Trains 88

In Hachioji, Terrance Woodbury scored 31 points and Keitaro Kimura delivered a double-double performance as Kagawa defeated the Bee Trains.

The hosts trailed 33-13 after one quarter.

Kimura provided 12 points and 11 assists for the Five Arrows (12-34), setting up Woodbury for good looks throughout the contest.

Woodbury drained 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Kagawa’s Eric Thompson added 26 points on 11-for-1 4 shooting and hauled in 15 rebounds.

For Hachioji (9-37), Alexander Jones had 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Cleanthony Early filled the stat sheet with 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight turnovers, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Veteran guard Yu Okada chipped in with 21 points and seven assists.