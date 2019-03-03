In pictures: Tokyo Marathon 2019

Low temperatures and a persistent rain put a slight damper on the celebratory aspect of the 13th Tokyo Marathon but at least it harm the runners overall performance. The winner — Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese — clocked the second-best time ever, and a record number of runners — 38,000 — finished the course.

Here’s a selection of those athletes, doing the best to make it to the finish line. As always, a large number went the extra mile with cosplay. And you’re never too old to run a marathon or put a silly hat on.

