SeaHorses outgun Brave Thunders in high-scoring duel

In 13 previous road games before Friday, the SeaHorses Mikawa had lost 10 times.

The SeaHorses reversed that trend with an entertaining 106-98 triumph over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Todoroki Arena.

James Southerland scored 15 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter to give Mikawa (14-14) a big lift. The Syracuse University alum finished 5-for-5 from 3-point range and 10-for-12 from the floor while handing out six assists.

As a team, the SeaHorses canned a ridiculous 15 of 21 3-point attempts (71.4 percent). And they need them all against a pesky Kawasaki squad that was never out of contention.

Mikawa moved the ball exceptionally well, chalking up 30 assists against eight turnovers. Five SeaHorses players had four or more assists, including Kennedy Meeks, Shusuke Ikuhara and J.R. Sakuragi with five apiece. They shot 58.7 percent overall.

Kawasaki also had an impressive game on offense, registering 24 assists with seven turnovers. The hosts shot 56.1 percent.

The SeaHorses led 46-43 at halftime.

Veteran coaches Kimikazu Suzuki and Takuya Kita of Mikawa and Kawasaki, respectively, have had their battles over the years, too, matching wits in the JBL, NBL and now B. League.

This game showcased their experienced teams’ depth and talent in a back-and-forth duel.

In addition to Southerland’s high-scoring effort, teammate Kosuke Kanamaru put 25 points on the board, burying 5 of 8 3s. Sakuragi added 16 points, Meeks had 13 with nine rebounds and Masaya Karimata provided 11.

Ryusei Shinoyama paced Kawasaki (16-12) with 29 points, making 6 of 9 3s. Vernon Macklin poured in 23 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Nick Fazekas scored 22. Yuma Fujii chipped in with 15 points.

Thursday’s score

Jets 83, Levanga 76

Wednesday’s results

Evessa 85, Golden Kings 44*

Rizing Zephyr 78, Hannaryz 73

Diamond Dolphins 85, Lakestars 71

Brave Thunders 82, NeoPhoenix 64

Grouses 88, SeaHorses 82#

Albirex BB 97, B-Corsairs 68

Alvark 77, Sunrockers 74%

In the paint

* Ryukyu had more missed shots (17 of 63 from the floor) than points in its lopsided defeat.

# For Mikawa, Kanamaru scored 40 points in the loss. The veteran sharpshooter was 5 of 8 from 3-point range, 8 of 16 from inside the arc and 9-for-9 at the free-throw line.

% Tokyo’s Alex Kirk made five steals in the narrow triumph.