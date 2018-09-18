Popular fighter Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto dies from cancer at age 41

Popular mixed martial arts fighter Norifumi “Kid” Yamamoto passed away from cancer, the Twitter account of his gym Krazy Bee announced on Tuesday. He was 41 years old.

山本KID徳郁を応援して下さった皆様へ

山本KID徳郁(享年41歳6ヶ月)が、本日9月18日に逝去致しました。生前に応援、ご支援をして頂きました関係各位、ファンの皆様に本人に変わり御礼申しげます。

尚、山本家、家族、友人への取材等はご遠慮頂き、ご配慮頂けますようお願い申し上げます。

KRAZYBEE — KRAZY BEE OFFICIAL (@KB_official) September 18, 2018

With a wrestling background and aggressive striking-oriented fighting style, Yamamoto became a top fighter in Japanese promotions such as HERO’S and K-1. He took the ring for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the United States as well.

The Kawasaki native revealed he had cancer in an Instagram post late last month, but the type of cancer was not given.

Yamamoto’s older sister Miyu and younger sister Seiko are both former world wrestling champions. Seiko is major league pitcher Yu Darvish’s wife.