Hot-shooting Volters overpower Crane Thunders

In a game showcasing two of the top teams in the second division, the Kumamoto Volters ran past the visiting Gunma Crane Thunders on Friday night, winning 98-78.

Backup shooting guard Terrance Woodbury, doing his best Vinnie “The Microwave” Johnson impersonation, sparked the Volters off the bench in the series opener. He scored 26 points on 11-for-14 shooting from the field, including 8 of 10 from inside the arc in just under electrifying 31 minutes. Woodbury, a University of Georgia product, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out three assists.

The Volters (9-5) extended their winning streak to six games. They shot a whopping 73.7 percent from 2-point range (28 of 38) against the short-handed Crane Thunders and drained 10 of 22 3-pointers.

Guard Takumi Furuno also sparked Kumamoto, scoring 16 points, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and dishing out five assists. The B2 leader in assists (6.9) also collected five steals on the night in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture. Teammate Tasuku Namizato doled out 10 assists, helping the hosts chalk up 29 assists against 14 turnovers.

The Volters’ Josh Duinker added 15 points and six rebounds and Mao Fukuda had 11 points and five assists for the hosts.

Kumamoto took a 45-40 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The Central Division-leading Crane Thunders (8-6) were held to 38 second-half points and saw their three-game winning streak end.

Thomas Kennedy paced Gunma with 22 points and 12 rebounds and handed out four assists. Yuji Kanbara scored 14 points and Masashi Obuchi had 11 points and five assists.

Kennedy, a University of Detroit Mercy alum, leads the second division in scoring (22.1 per game).