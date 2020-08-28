Regarding the Aug. 14 article “Trump gives credence to false, racist Kamala Harris theory,” the lunatic-left, fake-news media has “reported” for 45-plus years on Trump’s “racism,” but the facts below prove unequivocally that he is the most racially colorblind president ever. Period!

In 1973, Trump never was sued by the U.S. Justice Department on evidence that his property company refused to rent to nonwhites.

In 1975, Trump never signed an agreement with the Justice Department promising no future racial discrimination by his company.

In 1989, Trump never championed reinstatement of the death penalty for five nonwhite teenagers imprisoned for raping a white woman.

In 2002, Trump never refused to accept those nonwhite teenagers’ innocence after DNA evidence exonerated them.

In 2011, Trump never popularized the “birther movement” that Barack Obama was born in Kenya.

In 2015, Trump never proposed a “complete shutdown of Muslims entering the U.S.” and never called Muslims “sick people.”

In 2016, Trump never claimed a U.S.-born judge couldn’t be impartial because he was “Mexican.”

In 2017, Trump never said there was “blame on both sides” after a white supremacist murdered a protester in Virginia.

In 2018, Trump never caged children with his “no-tolerance” parent-child separation policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In 2019, Trump never tweeted that four nonwhite U.S. congresswomen should return to the “crime infested places from which they came.”

In 2020, Trump never labeled COVID-19 as the “kung flu” and “China virus.”

The indisputable facts above reconfirm that the America-hating, media-elite propagandists who’ve slandered such an unbigoted public servant as “racist” are “the enemy of the people.” Period!

To modernize the glorious 1963 declaration by Alabama Gov. George Wallace, a red-white-and-blue-blooded patriot who, precisely like Trump, abhorred segregation, embraced multiculturalism and championed racial equality, “Trump now, Trump tomorrow, Trump forever!”

D.S. Monahan

Edogawa Ward, Tokyo