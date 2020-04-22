Flying empty planes is wasteful

Regarding the April 17 story “Japan’s airlines fly empty domestic flights as they stick to schedule,” what an utter waste of resources in the land of “mottainai“. Flying almost empty airplanes at a time when climate change is threatening the planet, is highly irresponsible. Thanks Japan Times for bringing this up. I hope this increases our awareness and makes companies more responsible in their actions.

Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.