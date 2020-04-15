The government's questionable priorities

Regarding the April 9 story “Tokyo and central governments clash over what should shut in emergency,” I find it absolutely amazing that the economic revitalization minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said during a videoconference that barbershops and beauty salons are “vital in maintaining lives.”

Surely we can stay alive for months without having a haircut or beauty treatment. It makes me wonder just what are the government’s priorities during this COVID-19 pandemic and also just how much personal vanity Japanese people have even in dire and dangerous times like these. Something is amiss somewhere.

Also, the wide use of the very inaccurate word “overshoot” to describe a spike in coronavirus infections reveals startling carelessness in the use of English words in this country.

Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture

