Enclosures at Ueno Zoo are too small

I loved nearly everything about my recent visit to Japan — particularly the wonderful, friendly, honest people.

The one disgrace to the honor of Tokyo and Japan is Ueno Zoo. The enclosures are much too small, and many of the larger animals were distressed.

A zoo can be a good place for animal welfare — Hamburg in Germany and Singapore for instance are examples.

It would be better not to have a zoo at all than one like Ueno Zoo. It brings shame to the city of Tokyo.

NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND

