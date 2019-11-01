Improve work environment for teachers

I am a student. The Media Mix column titled “Schools struggle to cope with staff shortages” in the Oct. 27 edition caught my attention because I have been wondering whether to become a teacher or work for a company in the future. One of the reasons for my hesitation is a prominent part of this article. It is the working environment.

Teachers do not get paid what they are worth. I worked as a volunteer teacher for two years so I know that being a teacher is wonderful. But in addition to a tough working environment, teachers also have to pay to maintain or improve their credentials.

No wonder the number of teacher applicants is decreasing. This makes some people rethink their decision to become a teacher.

Improvements are needed. To start with, how about making the credential renewal lecture free to lighten the burden?

For a better education system, what really is needed now is to increase the number of teachers by changing their working environment, not the promotion of new education styles.

HIGASHIMURAYAMA, TOKYO

