Slim down the imperial family

I was very much interested in the editorial “The future of imperial succession” in the April 21 edition.

If Japan continues the imperial system, I would suggest that the present imperial code should be revised, as many have been saying for a long time.

First, the system should allow for a woman to ascend the throne as a reigning empress. And her partner must come from the ranks of common nationals. Also, the imperial system should be permitted only for the “head” imperial family, or tennouke. The members of other imperial family branches should become common nationals, pay taxes and be allowed to vote.

I’m afraid to say that Japan is not wealthy enough to support all the imperial family branches. For instance, when Emperor Emeritus Akihito’s daughter married someone outside the imperial family, she received a payment of about ¥150 million, and in the case of boys, they get a palace!

FUKUSHIMA

