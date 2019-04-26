Campaigning via noise pollution

I am sitting at a quiet beach, listening to the waves and seagulls. On the nearby road following the coastline, vehicles with loudspeakers blurring stupid messages regarding their political candidate.

When the election staff inside the cars wave their white glove-covered hands to bystanders I feel like letting my pants down to show them my backside.

In any developed society such noise pollution would have very adverse effects on the candidate. If such noisy promotion is conducted in a country of illiterates I should accept the method. But is Japan illiterate? Why then this pollution?

NUMAZU, SHIZUOKA PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.