The attributes of being Japanese

Kuni Miyake’s commentary “How Japanese is Naomi Osaka?” in the Jan. 28 edition is an excellent article that clearly explains some of the attributes of being a Japanese. It also shows that the language is but one part of being Japanese. I was moved by the fact that Naomi Osaka picks up her own trash.

The article also shows the Japan Tennis Association in a good light. It is a good success story for them for scouting the right person because they chose to support a worthy player at the right time. I too wish Osaka all the best for the Grand Slams and the Olympics.

And, here’s a toast for a multicultural Japan.

RAJDEEP SETH
GAMAGORI, AICHI PREFECTURE

