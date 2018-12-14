Reader Mail

Small-scale water purifiers are the way to go

Regarding the editorial “Privatizing the water supply” in the Dec. 9 edition, I would recommend against the privatization of water supplies in Japan. Certainly there is some water infrastructure that is very outdated and likely to suffer considerable damage during an earthquake. This is all the more reason to consider an alternative.

A very good area for investment would be the development of self-contained individual purifiers of water. Imagine each home (or a community of homes) or apartment complex with its own local means of purifying used water and sewage to a high quality. Dirty water can be made pure. You have the technology and the brains to create significant and cost-effective advances in technology. Lead into the future.

ERIC LEWIS
CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

