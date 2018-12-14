Small-scale water purifiers are the way to go

Regarding the editorial “Privatizing the water supply” in the Dec. 9 edition, I would recommend against the privatization of water supplies in Japan. Certainly there is some water infrastructure that is very outdated and likely to suffer considerable damage during an earthquake. This is all the more reason to consider an alternative.

A very good area for investment would be the development of self-contained individual purifiers of water. Imagine each home (or a community of homes) or apartment complex with its own local means of purifying used water and sewage to a high quality. Dirty water can be made pure. You have the technology and the brains to create significant and cost-effective advances in technology. Lead into the future.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA

