In praise of yuzu in Fukushima

The article “Yuzu is Britain’s in-vogue citrus fruit” in the Dec. 9 edition, was very appealing to me because the yuzu tree we planted a few years ago has bore fruit for the first time. Just four yuzu, but they were great presents for us this year!

Our city, Fukushima, or City of Prosperity, is the most northerly place where yuzu trees bear fruit. Every year we are given yuzu by our neighbors. First of all, we use them for bathing, especially on cold nights, so we can smell the citrus-like perfume while warming ourselves. In our home, we use them for yuzu miso with a little sugar.

FUKUSHIMA

