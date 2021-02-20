Tokyo reported 327 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the daily count staying below 500 for the 14th consecutive day.

Those age 65 or over accounted for 69 of the cases. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria fell by two from Friday to 82. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 109,462.

Tokyo’s daily figure came after 8,072 tests were conducted. It usually takes about three days for test results to be reflected in the daily case count.

